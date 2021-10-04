M1 in South Yorkshire reopens after police incident

The motorway was closed between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley due to what National Highways described as an ‘ongoing police incident’.

National Highways said at 7.45pm today that northbound traffic was being diverted via the solid square symbol and southbound traffic via the hollow triangle symbol.

In an update issued at around 7.55pm, it said that the southbound carriageway had fully reopened but the northbound carriageway remained closed between junctions 36 and 37.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 was closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 37 due to a police incident

It said that South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were at the scene, with National Highways traffic officers also deployed to assist.

Drivers were advised to expect disruption and to allow additional time for their journey this evening.

National Highways tweeted at around 8.20pm to say the road was fully open again.