M1 in South Yorkshire reopens after police incident
The M1 in South Yorkshire has reopened following a police incident.
The motorway was closed between junctions 36 and 37 near Barnsley due to what National Highways described as an ‘ongoing police incident’.
National Highways said at 7.45pm today that northbound traffic was being diverted via the solid square symbol and southbound traffic via the hollow triangle symbol.
In an update issued at around 7.55pm, it said that the southbound carriageway had fully reopened but the northbound carriageway remained closed between junctions 36 and 37.
It said that South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Services were at the scene, with National Highways traffic officers also deployed to assist.
Drivers were advised to expect disruption and to allow additional time for their journey this evening.
National Highways tweeted at around 8.20pm to say the road was fully open again.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting details of the incident.