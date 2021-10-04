Man taken to hospital after falling from bridge over M1 near Barnsley
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a bridge over the M1 in South Yorkshire.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 9:38 pm
Emergency services were called at 7.10pm tonight, Monday, October 4, to reports that a man had fallen from the bridge at junction 37 on the northbound carriageway of the motorway near Barnsley.
Police said he had been taken to hospital with serious injuries which at the time were not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was briefly closed between junctions 37 and 36.
