Congestion is already stretching back to junction 29 (Chesterfield), a junction used by many Sheffield motorists who are travelling south, after the blaze closed a section of the motorway near Mansfield.

National Highways are this evening reporting congestion on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28, with delays of one hour against expected traffic.

The are reporting four lanes on each carriageway being closed between juncions 28 and 26, with normal traffic conditions there not expected to return until between 12.30am and 12:45am tomorrow morning