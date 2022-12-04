National Highways revealed the road closure on Twitter, which is between J37 and J38. They said: “The M1 northbound is closed between J37 and J38 near Barnsley due to a collision and large fuel spill. South Yorkshire Police and our Traffic Officers are at scene.”

They also urged motorists to plan ahead as two miles of congestion has built up behind the accident.

Update (4.50pm): One lane (inside lane) has been re-opened to help move traffic. Currently, there are four miles of congestion on approach, which is approximately 20 minutes delay.

The M1 has been closed after a collision between J37 and 38.