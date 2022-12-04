M1 Junction 37: Police on scene after crash and 'large' fuel spill close M1
The Northbound side of the M1 near Barnsley is currently closed after a collision and subsequent fuel spill have prompted as emergency response.
National Highways revealed the road closure on Twitter, which is between J37 and J38. They said: “The M1 northbound is closed between J37 and J38 near Barnsley due to a collision and large fuel spill. South Yorkshire Police and our Traffic Officers are at scene.”
They also urged motorists to plan ahead as two miles of congestion has built up behind the accident.