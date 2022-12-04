News you can trust since 1887
M1 Junction 37: Police on scene after crash and 'large' fuel spill close M1

The Northbound side of the M1 near Barnsley is currently closed after a collision and subsequent fuel spill have prompted as emergency response.

By Harry Harrison
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 4:51pm

National Highways revealed the road closure on Twitter, which is between J37 and J38. They said: “The M1 northbound is closed between J37 and J38 near Barnsley due to a collision and large fuel spill. South Yorkshire Police and our Traffic Officers are at scene.”

They also urged motorists to plan ahead as two miles of congestion has built up behind the accident.

Update (4.50pm): One lane (inside lane) has been re-opened to help move traffic. Currently, there are four miles of congestion on approach, which is approximately 20 minutes delay.

The M1 has been closed after a collision between J37 and 38.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you when new information emerges.