Officials hoped to re-route buses up one of Sheffield’s steepest roads, with a dramatic hairpin bend – before worried residents objected.

Diversion notices, posted at bus stops in Lodge Moor, show a planned diversion that would have taken the 51 service along Manchester Road and up Lodge Lane, while roadworks were carried out.

The roadworks have left Lodge Moor residents without a daytime bus service for days, with the 51’s terminus and turning circle used by workmen as a materials storage area. Buses been terminating at Crosspool, well over a mile from Lodge Moor, while the roadworks are carried out.

The controversial diversion plan would have sent buses up Lodge Lane – a narrow, steep, road, with a sharp hairpin – sparking safety warnings from concerned residents.

Picture: Google Street view

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which runs South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Authority, confirmed the planned diversion was ditched because of public concerns.

A spokesperson said: “Following concerns from local residents and the bus operator, First, the diversion for service 51 was changed during roadworks, so that it terminates at Crosspool between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Any passengers wishing to travel beyond Crosspool between these times will need to transfer to service 120 to Fulwood.

When does Lodge Moor 51 bus return to normal?

“Before 9.30am and from 4.30pm until 7pm, service 51 will divert from Redmires Road into Crimicar Lane, Hallamshire Road and Barncliffe Road, turning back into Crimicar Lane and Redmires Road while the route to the bus terminus is closed. Services are expected to return to normal on Tuesday March 21.”

This is the notice at the bus stops

First Bus which operates the number 51 service, said the terminus at Lodge Moor was being used for storage of materials needed for nearby roadworks which have not yet been completed. The company understands the works are due to finish on Tuesday, March 21.

Councillor Cliff Woodcraft, who represents Lodge Moor on Sheffield Council, raised concerns over the disruption caused by the road works over the last couple of days.

He told The Star: “It’s not good. I think there could have been better liaison. During this time there will have been people who have needed to go to things like hospital appointments and such things, who will not have been able to get there.”