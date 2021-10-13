Reader’s letter: “With services this unreliable, why would anyone want to use Sheffield’s buses?”

MP Louise Haigh’s campaign for better buses in Sheffield is a great idea, but unfortunately it doesn’t go far enough. The list doesn’t include all the buses in Sheffield so it is impossible to send every complaint to the website.

