Investigation: Looking at Sheffield public transport including Sheffield buses and Sheffield train station links
How have Sheffield bus routes have been affected by driver shortages, and is there potential for Sheffield tram service extensions?
These are just some of the questions that The Star’s team have been investigating over the last month, seeking answers to reader queries such as why are there so many disruptions to Sheffield buses and when will First Bus and Stagecoach driver shortages end; how will major rail plans bring jobs and investment to the city; and where could Sheffield’s tram network be extended to?
We’ve also looked into the cancellation of some Sheffield to Manchester airport rail services, and how there are plans for £16 million to be spent on a fleet of electric buses serving Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
As well as asking members of the public they think about Sheffield’s transport infrastructure, our readers had their say on these issues – don’t forget you can share your views by writing to [email protected]
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 15:02
- How major rail plans could bring jobs and investment to Sheffield
- First and Stagecoach reveal how long bus cancellations could last
- The public have their say on where Sheffield’s tram service should go
Where should Sheffield trams go?
The Star readers have their say on Sheffield buses
Reader’s letter: “With services this unreliable, why would anyone want to use Sheffield’s buses?”
MP Louise Haigh’s campaign for better buses in Sheffield is a great idea, but unfortunately it doesn’t go far enough. The list doesn’t include all the buses in Sheffield so it is impossible to send every complaint to the website.
Reader’s letter: ‘Bus drivers are leaving at an alarming rate, at my depot alone at least 20 have left’
Your article on the bus driver shortage puts staff shortage in inverted commas almost as if Stagecoach are lying about a shortage of drivers.
The direction of travel is clear - but will Sheffield miss the bus?
A new lunchtime rush hour is emerging in Sheffield after the pandemic upended office life.
Bus operators believe the new peak is due to work-from-homers meeting up after a morning on their own.
Nigel Eggleton, managing director of First Sheffield said buses were noticeably busier in the middle of the day.
Sheffield bus driver shortage: First and Stagecoach reveal how long cancellations could last
Bus services in Sheffield are still being cancelled due to the national driver shortage, with dozens of services being affected each day.
And the bad news for passengers is that the disruption could be set to continue for some time yet.
Both First and Stagecoach have issued an update about the crisis affecting bus services across Britain, and they say that although new drivers are being trained it takes several weeks before they are ready to hit the roads.
Sheffield transport: Growing clamour to return buses to public control
Sheffield buses are now so bad they should be taken back into public control.
That’s the demand from a growing number of passengers and politicians who believe privatisation has failed - as shown by falling numbers and rising complaints.
Some 35 years after deregulation, and in the throes of a climate emergency, there is a clamour to bring back the glory days of mass transit.
New £16m fleet of electric buses planned for Sheffield and South Yorkshire by 2024
Nearly £16 million would be spent on a fleet of electric buses serving Sheffield and South Yorkshire, under new plans.
The money would pay for 27 electric buses – the first to be introduced in the region – including a Sheffield city centre shuttle bus similar to the old FreeBee bus service which The Star has campaigned to get reinstated.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority – as Sheffield City Region is now known – has submitted a bid for £6.8m from the Department for Transport under the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas Scheme.
If successful, that would be topped up with just under £7m capital funding to buy the buses and £2m to run the shuttle bus service for the first five years, provided by the mayoral authority.
Anger as rail bosses ditch hourly service from Sheffield to Manchester Airport
Transport bosses have sparked anger after revealing timetable changes that end Sheffield’s hourly trains to Manchester Airport.
Government and Northern leaders agreed what they described as a ‘new and improved’ timetable to be brought in, serving the Manchester area from December 2022 – with direct services from Sheffield to Manchester Airport at the start and the end of the day, instead of every hour.
Decision on tunnel between Sheffield and Manchester expected in months
They are two of Britain’s biggest cities – but you would never guess from their transport links.
The Pennines have always formed a major barrier for those who want to get between Sheffield and Manchester, with travellers having to use slow and windy routes whether by road or rail. But there are hopes that could improve.
In the next few months, experts are hoping to hear whether proposals to transform the road links between the cities may be moved forward, while work to boost the railway links are already in the pipeline.
Those in charge of transport know something needs to be done.
How major rail plans could bring jobs and investment to Sheffield
Among the talk of tax and health in the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party Conference speech last week was a pledge which caught the ear of Sheffield’s transport bosses.
That was the moment Boris Johnson pledged to go ahead with the scheme known as Northern Powerhouse Rail.
It is just the latest prospect for boosting the city’s railway links, and could help speed links to other northern cities, including Hull and Manchester, as well as Leeds.
And campaigners say it is more important than ever to move these schemes forward as the UK looks to stop using fossil fuels.