Incidents on Herries Road and Meadowhall Way, Sheffield, cause traffic chaos today
Incidents have caused traffic chaos on two of Sheffield’s busiest main roads this morning.
The crashes have also affected bus services say operators, after the incidents on Herries Road, and on Meadowhall Way, with the operator First having warned of possible disruption.
The first incident was described as a road traffic collision on Meadowhall Way road bridge at 9.25am today, and forced the diversion of the X1 and X10 buses, on the route heading into Sheffield.
Three minutes later the reported another crash, affecting its 18 and 98 services.
They said: “A non-bus RTC is causing congestion on Herries Road UPHILL near Wordsworth Avenue. Services may be regulated as a result.”
The crashes followed earlier problems on the M1, where two lanes of the M1 were closed just before Woodall, reportedly resulting in a six-mile queue leading from Barlborough all the way to Doe Lea in Derbyshire, with an average speed of five miles per hour. That has now cleared.