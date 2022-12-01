The crashes have also affected bus services say operators, after the incidents on Herries Road, and on Meadowhall Way, with the operator First having warned of possible disruption.

The first incident was described as a road traffic collision on Meadowhall Way road bridge at 9.25am today, and forced the diversion of the X1 and X10 buses, on the route heading into Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later the reported another crash, affecting its 18 and 98 services.

Crashes on Herries Road and Meadowhall Way have caused traffic chaos on two of Sheffield’s busiest main roads this morning. File picture shows an past crash scene.

They said: “A non-bus RTC is causing congestion on Herries Road UPHILL near Wordsworth Avenue. Services may be regulated as a result.”