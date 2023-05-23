News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Hoyle Street tragedy: Police call for witnesses to incident which led to death of Sheffield Wednesday fan

Police have appealled for witnesses after the death of Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett, weeks after he was injured in a collision with a car.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:31 BST

Nigel, who was a pedestrian, suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday April 29, in a collision with a black Volkswagen Passat which was travelling along Hoyle Street near to the Shalesmoor tram stop at 10.55pm.

The 46-year-old dad was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he sadly died 11 days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday fans applauded Nigel’s memory during the club’s victory at Hillsborough over Peterborough in the play-off semi-final.

Most Popular
Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. File picture shows a Sheffield road closurePolice have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. File picture shows a Sheffield road closure
Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. File picture shows a Sheffield road closure

South Yorkshire Police have now put out an appeal for witnesses to the tragic collision.

They said in a statement: “We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses with information to come forward. Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or were you driving past and may have captured what happened on your dash cam?

“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1187 of 29 April when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Picture shows Nigel Crockett, in whose memory Owls fans gave a round of applause, with son Max at an Owls matchPicture shows Nigel Crockett, in whose memory Owls fans gave a round of applause, with son Max at an Owls match
Picture shows Nigel Crockett, in whose memory Owls fans gave a round of applause, with son Max at an Owls match

“Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], and please include the above incident number in your email subject line.”

Son Max described his dad before the Peterborough match as ‘a nice, caring, loving dad/husband and friend, who always put others before himself, and was never ever selfish. “I miss him more and more as the days go by,” he said.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. PIcture shows Hoyle Street near the tram stop.Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. PIcture shows Hoyle Street near the tram stop.
Police have appealed for witnesses to a collision which left Sheffield Wednesday fan Nigel Crockett with life threatening injuries, from which he later died. PIcture shows Hoyle Street near the tram stop.
Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceSheffield WednesdayPeterboroughHillsborough