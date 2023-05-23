Nigel, who was a pedestrian, suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday April 29, in a collision with a black Volkswagen Passat which was travelling along Hoyle Street near to the Shalesmoor tram stop at 10.55pm.
The 46-year-old dad was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he sadly died 11 days later.
Sheffield Wednesday fans applauded Nigel’s memory during the club’s victory at Hillsborough over Peterborough in the play-off semi-final.
South Yorkshire Police have now put out an appeal for witnesses to the tragic collision.
They said in a statement: “We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses with information to come forward. Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or were you driving past and may have captured what happened on your dash cam?
“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1187 of 29 April when you get in touch.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
“Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], and please include the above incident number in your email subject line.”
Son Max described his dad before the Peterborough match as ‘a nice, caring, loving dad/husband and friend, who always put others before himself, and was never ever selfish. “I miss him more and more as the days go by,” he said.