Hellaby M18 traffic light delays close to Sheffield Rotherham border “now rectified”

Councillor Adam Tinsley, who represents the Maltby East ward, asked today’s cabinet meeting if the traffic is a “taste of what’s to come” with plans for a new warehouse off Cumwell Lane.

Applicants Stretton Denman Ltd hope to build the centre on approximately 15.68ha of land between the J1 of the M18, Cumwell Lane and Sandy Lane to the south of Hellaby.

Letters of objection were received from the occupiers of 207 properties along with objections from Hellaby and Bramley Parish Councils, Maltby Town Council, Bramley Action Group, and Alexander Stafford MP.

"Last month, there was severe delays, which were caused by traffic lights on the junction one roundabout at Hellaby," Coun Tinsley told the meeting

“There’s a new planned industrial warehouse on Cumwell Lane.

“Is the delays a taste of what’s to come with that new development, where the traffic backed up all the way to Maltby, and what are we going to be doing, looking forward, to make sure that we don’t suffer from traffic in that area?”

Paul Woodcock, strategic director for regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council said that the lights at the junction are controlled by National Highways, who are responsible for the motorway network.

“Our team are in touch with [National Highways] to look at the sequencing. That's now been rectified.