Flights to Australia for just £10 for Sheffield residents and how to get them

The tickets are being made available to residents across the city as part of a new campaign to encourage workers to visit.

The South Australian Tourism Commission has launched the campaign in a bid to entice the youth market to visit the region on working holiday visas to help fill employment gaps and boost tourism.

Flights to Australia are being sold to Sheffield residents for just £10.

It echoes a previous migration scheme launched in 1945 – referred to as the ‘ten pound poms’ programme – with jobs are available in hospitality, outback stations and on farms.

From next month, Qatar Airways is selling a total of 200 discounted return flights to Adelaide from Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh or Dublin.

To be eligible for the flights, travellers must be aged between 18 and 30, prove they have a working holiday visa and be able to travel to Adelaide before September 30, 2022.

Additionally, they must purchase a holiday starter pack with Trailfinders from £162, which includes a three-night stay in a hostel, vouchers, and information on how to set up a bank account and find a job.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said: “South Australia is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry.

“Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.

“These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.

“Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that British and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and in regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe.