First South Yorkshire: Number 24 buses diverted in Sheffield due to vandalism on Castlebeck Avenue
Buses have been diverted after coming under attack in a Sheffield suburb.
First South Yorkshire said this afternoon, Easter Monday, April 18, shortly before 2pm, that its number 24 service was being temporarily re-routed due to what it described as ‘acts of vandalism’ on Castlebeck Avenue.
It said buses were being diverted via Prince of Wales Road and Harborough Avenue in both directions.
Read More
Asked why buses could not keep running on their normal route, a spokeswoman for the operator replied: “I'm afraid we have to keep the safety of our passengers and staff at the forefront and divert. I appreciate how frustrating it is.”
This is just the latest in an exasperatingly long list of bus services having to be diverted or suspended due to vandalism.
Last year, number 24 and 25 buses had to be diverted due to vandalism in the Wybourn area, while evening services between Halifax Road and Ecclesfield in Sheffield were suspended by Stagecoach after buses were pelted with stones.