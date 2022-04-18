First South Yorkshire said this afternoon, Easter Monday, April 18, shortly before 2pm, that its number 24 service was being temporarily re-routed due to what it described as ‘acts of vandalism’ on Castlebeck Avenue.

It said buses were being diverted via Prince of Wales Road and Harborough Avenue in both directions.

Castlebeck Avenue in Sheffield, where operator First said its number 24 buses had been attacked by vandals (pic: Google)

Asked why buses could not keep running on their normal route, a spokeswoman for the operator replied: “I'm afraid we have to keep the safety of our passengers and staff at the forefront and divert. I appreciate how frustrating it is.”