Sheffield Trade Union Council has revealed drivers at First are calling for an official strike ballot because of concerns over the hours they are driving.The company has confirmed talks are ongoing with the union.

Martin Mayer, secretary of Sheffield Trade Union Council, said a ballot last Thursday showed 93 per cent in favour of an official strike ballot because of concerns over drivers having to drive up to 5.5 hours without a break.

First bus company is in talks to avert a strike in Sheffield. Picture by Chris Lawton

He said: “Drivers are fed up and leaving in droves – this is why there’s a 10 per cent driver shortage and consequent cancellations in bus services.

Mr Mayer, a former bus driver at the company, added: "Bus users will be horrified to know that bus drivers – who are key workers – are being forced to work such long hours, This is a stressful job and it’s hard driving a bus for up to five-and-a-half hours without a break, often with no access to toilets.

“We are calling on First Bus to respect the drivers wishes to return to their previous scheduling agreement. This would certainly be a better way to rectify their driver shortage and restore reliability – which in turn would help build back patronage.”

It is understood a temporary suspension of local scheduling was agreed during the pandemic, but was due to end last month. It is understood that has not happened leading to a ballot.

Nigel Eggleton, managing director at First South Yorkshire said the firm was in discussions with Unite on several points relating to drivers terms and conditions of employment.

He said: “One of the benefits and attractions to the job of being a bus driver is the flexibility and variety of shift patterns available to suit people’s needs. Within each shift, portions of driving varies from two to 5.5 hours driving to all corners of the city and its surrounding landscape which is another attraction to the job.

“We are very aware of the present circumstance as we slowly move out of the pandemic and get back to what will be the new normal, however, bus patronage has not returned as yet to the levels we experienced pre Covid with numbers averaging around 70 per cent of people choosing to travel by bus, which in its present form does not deliver a sustainable business model.

New bus drivers recruited to help Sheffield shortage

“As everyone is aware there is a national shortage of drivers, not just in the bus industry but also across logistics and retail/online delivery services which is also having an impact on our business. On a positive note, I am pleased to report that we have a flourishing intake of new recruits who are presently in our training school and soon to be released into service which will help with the situation.

“We have always had a strong relationship with our Unite representatives and I’m confident that we can come to a resolution to some of their points, we must all however be mindful that our main objective is the long term security of jobs and the continuation of delivering a comprehensive network of bus services for our customers.”