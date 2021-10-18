The planned industrial action was cancelled after new pay proposals were put forward to be put to vote with a union recommendation to accept.

Stagecoach says it follows “constructive discussions” with trade unions RMT and Unite in pay talks covering employees based in Chesterfield, at a depot that runs some services to Sheffield.

Both the RMT and Unite unions have confirmed previously planned industrial action by members in Chesterfield on Monday, October 18 has been cancelled and bus services will now continue to operate as normal, other than cancellations due to driver shortages.

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

New pay proposals put forward by Stagecoach are to be voted on by employees with a strong union recommendation to accept.

Phil Medlicott, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the RMT and Unite unions that provides a fair deal for our employees in Chesterfield and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network.

“We remain focused on delivering the best service possible to our customers at a time when there are challenges facing bus networks across the country as a result of the pandemic and other factors outside our control.”

Stageoach says bus services are facing a continuing challenging financial environment with passenger levels significantly down on pre-Covid levels. Fares are insufficient to cover the day-to-day costs of running services without Government support.

But due to staff shortages, Stagecoach Yorkshire was not able run several services, including the 54/ 54A journeys from Chesterfield at 7.48am or 8.54am, and the journeys from Clay Cross at 7.18am, 8.19am or 9.25am.

The shortages also meant that the operator was also unable run the service 43 from Chesterfield at 7.17am or the return journey from Sheffield at 8.42am, the 90 service at 7.32am from Yew Tree, the 8.50am from Staveley or the 9.47am from Yew Tree.