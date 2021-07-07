Emergency services in Sheffield deployed to Herries Road after four-vehicle smash
Police have confirmed that four vehicles were involved in a crash on Herries Road in Sheffield earlier this morning.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police reads: “Emergency services remain on scene after a collision in Herries Road, Sheffield earlier this morning.
“Police were called at 7.36am to reports of the collision, involving four vehicles.
“The road was closed temporarily while oil and debris were cleared.”
Bus services run by First South Yorkshire were redirected following the incident.
Service 20 used Firs Hill Crescent, and both the 20 and 83 services were diverted via Shirecliffe Road, resuming their normal route on Moonshine Lane.
The incident occurred close to the Devonshire Arms pub and caused a backlog of congestion after the road was closed in both directions.
There have been a number of collisions on Herries Road in recent years, including one at the junction with Barnsley Road in September last year.