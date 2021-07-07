Emergency services in Sheffield deployed to Herries Road after four-vehicle smash

A statement from South Yorkshire Police reads: “Emergency services remain on scene after a collision in Herries Road, Sheffield earlier this morning.

“Police were called at 7.36am to reports of the collision, involving four vehicles.

“The road was closed temporarily while oil and debris were cleared.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services remain on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Herries Road in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Bus services run by First South Yorkshire were redirected following the incident.

Service 20 used Firs Hill Crescent, and both the 20 and 83 services were diverted via Shirecliffe Road, resuming their normal route on Moonshine Lane.

The incident occurred close to the Devonshire Arms pub and caused a backlog of congestion after the road was closed in both directions.