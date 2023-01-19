One of Sheffield’s busiest roads is set to be closed temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

Parts of Ecclesall Road will be closed between 8pm and 5am over three nights, beginning on Wednesday, January 25, while the surface is relaid by Sheffield Council’s highways contractor Amey as part of the multi-million pound Streets Ahead contract. Further work will take place the following week.

Which parts of Ecclesall Road will be closed for resurfacing and when?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three sections of Ecclesall Road heading towards the city centre will be resurfaced overnight on Wednesday, January 25, Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27. Those sections are the ones running from Neill Road to Botanical Road, from Walton Road to Thompson Road, and from Collegiate Crescent to Pear Street.

Parts of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, will be closed while resurfacing works take place there from Wednesday, January 25. Photo: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inbound carriageway on those stretches will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night but the outbound lane will remain open and there will be access to side streets off Ecclesall Road.

The second phase is scheduled to take place the following Monday, January 30, when the junction of Ecclesall Road and Summerfield Street will be resurfaced over one night, with the outbound lanes closed between 8pm and 5am. There will be diversions in place on all four nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will I still be allowed to park on Ecclesall Road?

There will be no on-street parking on Ecclesall Road on those stretches while the work is completed, with residents and businesses asked to park their vehicles elsewhere. Residents and businesses have also been warned to expect some noise while the work takes place. The council has said warning signs will be in place five days before the work is due to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Hancock, principal operations Manager at Streets Ahead, said: “We are very aware that Ecclesall Road is one of the busiest routes in and out of the city, so the work is being done overnight to minimise disruption as much as possible. Inevitably there will be some noise associated with our work as the heavier machinery is used to remove the existing road surface, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Whilst we’re at work, we encourage everyone to follow the diversions in place and to take care in the area when we are not working.”