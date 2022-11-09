Hundreds of drivers caught by new Sheffield city centre pavement parking ban

The council made it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around city centre streets earlier this year.

If a driver is caught breaking the rules they are forced to pay a fine of £70, or £35 if paid within 14 days.

In total, 88 drivers were issued penalty charge notices (PCNs) since the ban came into force on September 2, according to details revealed at the latest full council meeting.

Dozens of drivers were fined soon after Sheffield Council introduced a pavement parking ban in the city centre.

The local authority also served 169 warning notices to vehicles parked on the footway prior to full enforcement between September 1 and September 25.

Councillor Alexi Dimond questioned Coun Joe Otten, chair of the waste and street scene committee, about the council’s enforcement of parking rules.

Providing more details on the new ban, Coun Otten said: “Instant PCNs would be issued for restrictions introduced as part of the recent city centre order for new pavement parking restrictions. This order prohibits stopping on footways and verges and the signs show this type of restriction applies. There is no exemption for loading if a no stopping restriction is in place.

“At locations in the city centre where this traffic regulation order has not been rolled out and there are waiting restrictions on the carriageway, PCNs can also be issued to vehicles on the footway/verge but a five-minute observation period would normally be allowed (as in this circumstance a loading exemption applies).”

Why the ban was introduced

The ban was in response to increasing public pressure to tackle pavement parking, which makes streets more dangerous for pedestrians by obstructing access and visibility.