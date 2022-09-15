News you can trust since 1887
EasyJet issue statement as Sheffield residents face travel disruption as French air traffic controllers strike

Sheffield residents planning trips to France face disruption on Friday due to a planned strike by French air traffic controllers.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:27 am
On Tuesday, the country’s DGAC aviation authority called on carriers to halve their schedules on September 16 and warned of flight cancellations and “significant delays”.

The cuts affect the whole of France, the DGAC said in a statement, adding it was currently working with Eurocontrol to help airlines avoid the country’s air space.

Easyjet expects disruption over French strike

Easyjet said on its website: “We’ve been advised that there will be an Air Traffic Control strike taking place in France on Friday September 16.

“Like all airlines operating to/from French airports, easyJet expects some disruptions to its flying program and has been requested by the French CAA to proceed to cancellations.

“If your flight is cancelled, we will notify you by SMS and email and you will be given the option to change your flight for free, receive a voucher or a refund.”

“All these options will be available through Manage Booking.”

Air France has said it will contact all affected passengers individually while passengers are advised to reach out to their airline for more information.

The French air traffic control union, SNCTA, said in a statement that the reasons for the action were inflation and a demand that they hire more staff, Reuters reported.

