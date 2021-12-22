Driving home for Christmas?: Delays and closures on Sheffield motorways and A-roads to watch out for

Sheffield motorists who are driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have six road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

One of the closures is on the M1 near J34.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A631, from 8pm September 13 2021 to 6am January 14 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 34, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via National Highways roads.

• A631, from 8pm November 8 2021 to 6am January 29 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A631 northbound and southbound. M1 northbound and southbound, junction 34, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via Local Highway Authority roads.

And further closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for barrier inspection.

• A631, from 6pm to 10pm on December 22, 26 and January 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Motorpoint Arena.