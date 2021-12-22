Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers are expected not to work on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Many services by the rail provider are expected to be cancelled as a result.

As a result of the limited service, CrossCountry tickets will be valid on most other providers.

CrossCountry services will be disrupted on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve by strike action.

The rail provider is asking customers to check their website for more details and alter their travel plans where possible.

The strike is over the use of managers to cover the work of senior conductors and train manager duties.

CrossCountry has a “long history” of managers holding a “variety of competencies”.

Tom Joyner, Managing Director at CrossCountry said: “We are disappointed by the result of the ballot and the intention to strike. It’s designed to cause maximum disruption at a time when people are looking forward to spending time with loved ones. This is damaging to our industry and importantly our customers at a time when we should be building confidence in travelling by train.”

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, CrossCountry will run a core but reduced service between:

– Edinburgh and Plymouth – Manchester Piccadilly and Bournemouth – Birmingham New Street and Leicester.

CrossCountry will not be able to run any trains between: