Rotherham Borough Council has revealed how the weekend closures are to run during the end of July and throughout August during £46m road widening works.

From Friday, July 29, until Monday, August 1, and from Friday, August 5, to Monday, August 8, the southbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm, Fridays, until 6am, Monday.

Affected roads include the M1 J33 south half of the roundabout at Rotherway Southbound, M1 Southbound Entry Slip Road, M1 Northbound Exit Slip Road, A630 Rotherham Gateway Westbound.

Drivers should avoid the area if they are travelling north onto the M1, or from Sheffield to Rotherham using the A630 Parkway. They will also not be able to exit the M1 from the southbound lanes from Sheffield or Leeds.

From Friday, August 12, to Monday, August 15, and Friday, August 19, to Monday August 22, the northbound M1 Junction 33 roundabout will be closed from 8pm, Friday, to 6am, Monday.

This will affect the M1 J33 North half of roundabout, M1 Southbound Exit Slip, M1 Northbound Entry Slip, A630 Rotherham Gateway Eastbound including Poplar Way and the Europa Link Entry Slip Road at Catcliffe, and Rotherway Northbound from M1 J33 to Rotherway roundabout.

This means traffic will not be able to join the M1 going southbound or travel from Rotherham to Sheffield using the A630 Parkway. The slip road from the northbound direction will also not be available.

Drivers are advised to plan their travel as diversions will be in place and traffic delays are expected.

The £46 million investment will create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe Junction and the M1 and widen the roundabout and slip roads at M1 Junction 33.

Simon Moss, Rotherham council’s assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation, said the scheme is aiming to make this gateway better for drivers, however this means some weekend closures in order for the next phase of the works to go ahead.

He has thanked drivers, visitors and residents for their continued patience and he encouraged them to plan their journeys ahead of the closures.