Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 29 how Darren Youel, aged 54, of Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, Barnsley, stabbed his wife Julie Youel many times before stabbing himself and calling 999 for an ambulance and police.

Mark McCone, prosecuting, said Youel murdered his wife after stabbing her 13 times on May 21, this year, and he then stabbed himself and alerted the emergency services.

Youel told police he had stabbed himself three times because he was ashamed of what he had done in front of his daughters Amy and Natalie, but they had not been present during the murder.

Pictured is Darren Youel, aged 54, of Rotherham Road, at Monk Bretton, Barnsley, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to life imprisonment after he repeatedly stabbed and murdered his wife Julie Youel. Darren Youel must serve 12 years and six months of custody before he can be considered for release.

Natalie Youel said: “The most shocking and confusing thing to us is that dad is not a monster as most people will think he is.”

Daughter Amy Youel revealed their parents would argue when they had been drinking and things became worse during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Amy had mainly blamed her mother for the arguments, according to Mr McCone, and she had seen her father crying and she had described him as “one of the most loving people”.

Mr McCone said Natalie stated her parents had argued and she had not known her father to be violent until an incident at Christmas when her father said he had put his hands around Julie Youel’s neck.

Pictured is murder victim Julie Youel who was stabbed to death at her home by her husband Darren Youel, aged 54, of Rotherham Road, at Monk Bretton, Barnsley, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Natalie said: “I never imagined my dad would murder my mum. It goes without saying that my sister and I are devastated about what happened.”

She added: “We were left without our mum – that is the worst thing that could have happened to us. My mum always put me and my sister first. She was fun and made everyone laugh without trying.”

Youel, who pleaded guilty to murder, told police there had been verbal abuse in the relationship and he had made a mistake by drinking too much.

Nicholas Rhodes, defending, said the couple were in a loving family and were in love but they could not live with each other and the defendant lost control.