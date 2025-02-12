Double yellow lines proposed for Birdwell junction

Double yellow lines may be introduced at a busy junction off Sheffield Road in Birdwell, in a bid to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

A public consultation to introduce the parking restrictions at the junction of Hay Green Lane and Sheffield Road follows the approval of 118 new homes built on land south of Hay Green Lane in 2023.

A report by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s highways department says that the restrictions are necessary, as parking on the south side of the junction near Sheffield Road narrows the carriageway and reduces visibility for drivers, creating safety concerns. A traffic impact assessment has indicated that the new housing development will increase traffic flow at the junction, and as a result, the council is proposing these parking restrictions to ensure clear visibility and safer driving conditions.

The new restrictions would prevent vehicles from parking at the junction, which will enhance safety for pedestrians and other road users. The proposal has already been reviewed by local ward members, emergency services, and other stakeholders, with no objections raised. As a result, the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) has now been moved to the public consultation stage.

The junction of Hay Green Lane and Sheffield Road

The council also considered alternative options to prevent parking, such as bollards or guardrails. However, these were deemed unsuitable due to potential obstruction of pedestrians, cyclists, and individuals with mobility issues.

The Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) has now moved to the public consultation stage, which has just been agreed but has not yet launched. More details about the consultation process will soon be available on the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) website.