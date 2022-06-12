The blue Ford Transit van can be seen almost completely parked on the pavement with only the passenger side wheels on the carriageway on Osborne Road, near the junction with Union Road, in Nether Edge.

The photo shows double yellow lines, which she said had been painted a week earlier, running either side of the vehicle.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, where it has picked up more than 170 likes, Joanna Hall wrote: “I’m never going to top this. It’s always "parked" obstructing the pavement and the yellow lines were painted a week ago. Please, please @SheffSW_NPT can you pop over tomorrow.”

Police recently unveiled plans to crack down on dangerous parking, describing how motorists who left their vehicles obstructing footpaths and forcing people onto the road to get past could be fined £100 and get three points on their licence.