With regular classes, she has been taking part in shows for years.

But for the last seven months, she has not been able to do her hobby – ever since she ruptured a knee ligament in an accident which happened on tracks on Sheffield’s tram tracks back in February.

Stephanie Wall, right, ruptured a knee ligament in an accident which happened on tracks on Sheffield’s tram tracks back in February. She and partner Jamie Irvine, left, are concerned that police and the council will not take reports of such accidents

Despite the serious injury Stephanie suffered, she and partner Jamie Irvine, a roads engineer, say no one in authority has been prepared to take any details of what happened, leaving them worried lessons are not being learned from hundreds of accidents which have happened on the tracks over recent years.

How many cyclists have been hurt on Sheffield tram tracks?

The cycling group Cycle Sheffield has created its own list of incidents involving cyclists on the city’s tramlines – with 758 reported on its website since 2015 alone.

Stephanie was injured in February. She had been riding along West Street with Jamie, when they turned on to Glossop Road.

She was heading to her ballet class in Upperthorpe at the time, while Jamie made his way to a climbing gym.

Stephanie said: “We both set off from the traffic lights, and I went to pull in in front of Jamie, so that we would be riding single file. But my wheel went into a tram track, and got jammed or stuck. I was thrown into the street.”

She was rolled off the street to safety. When she tried to stand up, her knee gave way. She was taken to Hallamshire Hospital, and later given a scan.

Stephanie is still in rehabilitation after having knee reconstruction surgery.

But the couple were surprised that when they contacted police to report the incident, they were told officers would not take details.

“I was surprised.” she said. “The dangers of the tram tracks are well known. Why is no one doing anything about it?”

Jamie said: “After she had her accident we tried to report it to the police and the council but no-one would take the report as no-one died and there wasn't a car involved. This is a problem as it is a breach of a statutory duty and those accident statistics are what help transport planners/engineers decide where changes are needed to improve safety.”

‘Accidents go unreported’

“Cycle Sheffield do provide a portal to report bike vs tram track accidents. They have recorded 758 incidents since January 2015. The vast majority of these go unreported on official statistics.”

Tom Finnegan-Smith, Head of Strategic Transport, Sustainability and Infrastructure at Sheffield City Council said: “Sheffield City Council uses accident data based on police reported personal injuries which cover all highways users and all recorded injuries. It includes any form of transport, pedestrian, cycle, motorcycle, car and is recorded in a category of either slight, serious or fatal.

“We use accident data to inform our highways planning and scheme development. Because accidents can occur on the tram tracks, we direct cyclists away using signage for safety. We encourage cycling and active travel and take the safety of everyone using our highways seriously.”