Cycle lane and footpath connecting Royston to Barnsley town centre to be given go-ahead

Barnsley Council’s planning board will meet next Tuesday (July 26) to decide the plans, which will see a three metre wide combined cycle route and footpath on the disused railway line between Wakefield Road/Bar Lane at Staincross/Athersley and Lee Lane, Royston.

A report to councillors says that the route currently features an “unsurfaced footpath”, and that funding for the scheme has been provided by Sheffield City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund.

BMBC hopes the scheme will "encourage greater use of the dismantled railway line."

The report adds that BMBC has aspirations to create an” uninterrupted active travel link” connecting Royston to Goldthorpe via Barnsley town centre, to “significantly improve and expand east/west connectivity”.

"Starting at Barnsley town centre, it heads north, running parallel with the A61, crossing the A61 Gyratory, heading to Smithies Lane, Bar Lane to Lee Lane and a spur from Bar Lane to Carlton,

linking an existing bridleway and shared cycleway network constructed as part of a Safer Route to Schools project.

This proposal is to construct a 1600m long bridleway surfaced in a dust aggregate, with a “a considerable amount of fly tipped debris” to be cleaned up along the route.

Four letters of support and two letters of objection have been received.

Residnets have objected on the grounds that improving the pathways may “encourage further use” of motorbikes, and “the choice of material for the path was questioned with alternatives suggested”.

“The site runs to the rear and adjacent to a number of residential properties in Athersley South, New Lodge and Mapplewell,” adds the officer report.

“It is acknowledged that the widening and resurfacing will likely increase its usage over and above the existing unmade footpath, however, any noise or disturbance would be fleeting.

“The widening of the existing path and the gradient work outlined above would inevitably lead to some loss of trees and vegetation , however, thetree lined nature of the route will be maintained.

“There is currently a considerable amount of fly tipped debris along the length of the cutting, which will be removed as part of the scheme and, as such, would improve the visual amenity of the area.