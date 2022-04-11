Crash which closed M1 near Sheffield 'happened after driver fell asleep at wheel'
This was the wreckage after a driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed on the M1 near Sheffield.
Police have shared the photos as a warning to motorists to make sure they get sufficient rest and stay off the road if they are feeling tired.
The collision happened in the early hours yesterday, Sunday April 10, between junctions 29 and 28 of the motorway near Chesterfield, with three lanes closed on the southbound carriageway while police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene.
Miraculously, despite the state of the cars involved in the crash, police said only minor injuries had been sustained.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Sunday afternoon: “Initial enquiries suggest that driver of Seat fell asleep and crashed in to nearside barrier and the Vauxhall driver then crashed in to the back of it.
"Full investigation to follow, fortunately only minor injuries. Don't drive tired. #DriveToArrive.”