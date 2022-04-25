The 14 day consultation will gather views on a 12 per cent fare rise for Hackney Carriages – the first in the borough in five years.

The current charge for first mile is £4.00, with each additional mile costing the passenger £1.40.

The current fares were set in 2017, and the Rotherham Hackney Carriage Association made a request to increase them in October 2021.

If approved, this will increase to £4.50 for the first mile – an increase of 12.5 per cent – and £1.50 for each additional mile thereafter, an increase of seven per cent.

The fine for soiling a taxi is also set to rise from £45, which drivers say is “insufficient”, to £50.

The fare increase will apply to Hackney Carriages registered with RMBC, not private hire taxis.

Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services and finance told today’s meeting: “The taxi trade has been struggling with fuel prices and living standards.

“Coming back in every five years i think is challenging for them as well, so maybe we can look into a review every year, so people don’t have to wait for five years.

“A lot of taxi drivers at the moment are struggling with fuel prices.”