Rotherham taxi fares could rise by up to 12 per cent in first increase in five years

The current charge for first mile is £4.00, with each additional mile costing the passenger £1.40.

If approved, this will increase to £4.50 for the first mile – an increase of 12.5 per cent – and £1.50 for each additional mile thereafter, an increase of seven per cent.

The cost of using a taxi in Rotherham could rise by up to 12 per cent in the borough's first fare increase in five years.

The current fares were set in 2017, and the Rotherham Hackney Carriage Association made a request to increase them in October 2021.

The fine for soiling a taxi is also set to rise from £45, which drivers say is “insufficient”, to £50.

The fare increase will apply to Hackney Carriages registered with RMBC, not private hire taxis.

“Since this time, the cost of fuel, insurance and vehicle servicing has increased significantly.

“Fuel alone has increased by around 38 per cent since 2017 as detailed in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Weekly Fuel Prices.

“Licence holders are therefore requesting this increase to cover running costs and allow them to see sufficient return for their business.”