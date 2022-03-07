These are the cheapest petrol prices in Sheffield listed by online comparison site this afternoon

Oil prices have risen to $139 a barrel, the highest level for almost 14 years, with America hinting at a ban on buying Russian energy.

UK petrol prices hit an average of 155p a litre, the AA motoring group said.

Today, the Star is listing the cheapest places in Sheffield for petrol currently listed on the petrol price comparison website petrolprices.com, this afternoon.

These are thought to be the lowest petrol prices in Sheffield. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The figures here show the petrol station, the price, and the date it was last update.

> Costco Sheffield Automat; Parkway Drive. Unleaded 145.7p (Updated Mar 7)

> Sainsbury’s, Archer Road. Unleaded 145.9p (Mar 5)

> Morrisons, Meadowhead. Unleaded: 147.7p (Mar 4)

> Co-op, Birley Moor Road. Unleaded 147.9p (Mar 3)

> Low Price Always Sheffield Service Station, City Road. Unleaded 148.8p (Mar 4)

> Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale. Unleaded 148.9p (Mar 6)

> BP RSS Meadowhead, Chesterfield Road. Unleaded 148.9p (Mar 2)

> Total Dronfield, Dyche Lane. Unleaded (Mar 2)

> Asda Sheffield Manor Top Automat. Unleaded 149.7p (Mar 7)