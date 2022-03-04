Chris was pulled to safety by Ukrainian skipper Yevgeniy Bogdanovic and his crew on the MSC Sheila, after he was stranded in a liferaft miles from land.

Now he has pledged to take Yevgeniy’s family in and help them if they are able to escape the country after the Russian army invaded Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire writer Chris Pearsall was rescued after his yacht sank in the Mediterranean Sea. Picture shows Chris (centre) with Captain Yevgeniy Bogdanovic and chief officer Bonarenko Yuriy on the ship which rescued him

Chris was pulled to safety by the crew after sinking on a solo voyage in the Mediterranean Sea.

He said: “I sent him a WhatsApp message to tell him that the UK and much of the world were with the Ukrainian people. His reply was grim.

"He’s on board his ship, currently in Turkey. His wife and two young sons are in Mariupol, a coastal city on the Sea of Azov, hemmed in between the Russian forces coming from Crimea and the occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

“He sent me a photo of him with his family on New Year. I chuckled at their expressions. The kids holding up wine glasses, proud and serious.

"I sent him a message – if they can get to the Polish border, I will drive out there and bring them back to England.

“But it’s much too late for that. He replied with thanks, but, ‘the city is closed, everywhere Russian troops. Today or tomorrow, they will take the city.’”