Centenary Way, Rotherham: Domino's Pizza delivery motorcycle rider involved in serious collision, witness says
A witness currently waiting at the scene of a serious collision on Centenary Way in Rotherham has said it appears a pizza delivery rider on a motorcycle was involved in the accident.
Emergency services are still on the scene and South Yorkshire Police have asked drivers and the public to avoid the area as they respond. An air ambulance was spotted landing at the scene earlier on, after bus company, First, announced they were diverting services away from the area.
A witness currently waiting in traffic stopped near the cordon said it appears a Domino’s delivery driver, who was riding a motorcycle, has been involved in the accident. There are currently no details of any other vehicles involved in the collision.
South Yorkshire Police have asked people to “avoid the area” as emergency crews respond to the collision, which they were called to around 2pm today (October 11). The road closure is in place on Centenary Way between Canklow Roundabout and Ickles Roundabout.