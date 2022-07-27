Busy dual carriageway does not meet “strict criteria” for speed camera, despite campaign and petition by concerned residents

A petition, signed by more than 1,200 residents, called for average speed cameras to be introduced along the busy Ardsley Hill stretch of Doncaster Road, as well as new traffic calming signs, reminding motorists of the 40mph speed limit.

The petition also called for and the installation of pedestrian crossings.

The petition was handed in to Barnsley Council in June by John Evans, secretary of the Speed Awareness Group Ardsley (SAGA), and was discussed during today's (July 27) cabinet meeting.

The road has been the site of numerous accidents, and residents have long been concerned about the speed of vehicles travelling on the stretch up and down Ardsley Hill.

Councillor James Higginbottom, BMBC’s cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways told today’s cabinet meeting that the council “justify a considerable annual investment in road safety on the basis of reductions in collisions.

“This is focused towards addressing those sites most in need of intervention first.

“The dual carriageway section of Doncaster Road in question has had three injury collisions in the three year period from first of January 2019 to the 31st of December 21.

“It doesn’t meet the very strict predetermined criteria for speed camera implementation, which has been set by the Department of Transport.

“As a result, we’re not be able to support this part of the request.

“The council has recently installed 20 mile per hour speed limit signs on Doncaster road in the vicinity of Oak Hill primary school , and as part of this scheme we will be taking speed surveys on Doncaster Road via the school entrance in both directions.

“Surveys show that over 90 per cent of the traffic is travelling below the 40 mile per hour speed limit, and the 20 mile per hour speed limit signs will continue to be monitored to measure their effectiveness.”

He added that a new active travel route along the stretch, which will include three pedestrian and cycle crossing, is due for completion by March 2023.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, asked if one of the crossings could be placed outside the school.

He added that it was “disappointing in terms of the speed cameras,” adding that “If we don’t meet Department of Transport rules, we don’t meet the Department of Transport rules.

“There’s nothing we can do about that. But we’ll look at every other aspect.”

Coun Higginbottom added that he was waiting to hear the locations of the crossings.

A speed camera on the central reservation opposite Ardsley Park was burned out in August 2020, and has not been replaced.