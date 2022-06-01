Average speed camera on Doncaster Road “not something we are currently looking at” say Barnsley Council – but issue to be discussed with police

Councillor Kevin Osborne, Labour member for Darfield told yesterday’s (May 31) overview and scrutiny meeting that statistically, average speed cameras generate fewer speeding fixed penalty notices than mobile speed cameras and fixed speed cameras.

“Just across the border in Doncaster, we now have the residents of Hickleton and Marr enjoying the pleasures of a … reduced accident area of road because of the introduction of average speed camera,” added Coun Osborne.

“Has Barnsley Council got any more average speed areas coming up – in particular that lovely long stretch of road that goes from Stairfoot, all the way through to Darfield…..and the A1?”

Doncaster Road

Damon Brown, network manager at Barnsley Council told the meeting: “The short answer is no, that’s not something we’re currently looking at.

“Average speed cameras are very effective, as I’m sure colleagues from South Yorkshire Police will confirm, but they’re also very very expensive to install.

“Stairfoot to Ardsley Hill – it doesn’t have the accident data that would justify that kind of intervention.

“The work that has been done in Doncaster is definitely very effective – I’d have to discuss that with colleagues from South Yorkshire Police to see how we could introduce something like that.”