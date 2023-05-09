News you can trust since 1887
Broad Street / Rawmarsh Hill Rotherham: Dramatic pictures show police incident in early hours

This was the scene on a busy South Yorkshire road – after emergency services were sent to deal with a police incident.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th May 2023, 20:44 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 20:44 BST

South Yorkshire Police were called to what looked like a serious crash, at Broad Street and Rawmarsh Hill in Rotherham, near the Parkgate roundabout, in the early hours of today.

Luckily, despite the dramatic pictures, with several police cars on the scene, no one was seriously hurt. Police said the crash was reported to them just after midnight – adding it was a non-injury crash.

Pictures: PinacMediaUK

Pictures show a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Police were called to deal with the incident. Pictures: PinacMediaUKPictures show a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Police were called to deal with the incident. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
Pictures show a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Police were called to deal with the incident. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
Police on the scene after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUKPolice on the scene after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
Police on the scene after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
A damaged vehicle after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUKA damaged vehicle after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
A damaged vehicle after a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9. Pictures: PinacMediaUK
Police on the scene of a car crash near Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham. Picture: PinacMediaUKPolice on the scene of a car crash near Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham. Picture: PinacMediaUK
Police on the scene of a car crash near Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham. Picture: PinacMediaUK
