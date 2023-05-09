Broad Street / Rawmarsh Hill Rotherham: Dramatic pictures show police incident in early hours
This was the scene on a busy South Yorkshire road – after emergency services were sent to deal with a police incident.
Published 9th May 2023, 20:44 BST Updated 9th May 2023, 20:44 BST
Luckily, despite the dramatic pictures, with several police cars on the scene, no one was seriously hurt. Police said the crash was reported to them just after midnight – adding it was a non-injury crash.
Pictures: PinacMediaUK Pictures show a car crash near the Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham in the early hours of Tuesday, May 9.