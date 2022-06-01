Archer Road was closed off to motorists at both ends last week (May 25) in a bid to stop drivers cutting through Nether Edge.

The six-month closure is part of the Active Travel Neighbourhood scheme by Sheffield City Council to cut down on vehicles and get residents either walking or onto bikes.

But it seems some residents are protesting the scheme.

A set of flower planter bollards installed on Archer Road for the Active Travel Neighbourhood scheme will be replaced with concrete because people keep moving them or tipping them over.

Twice this week, the planter bollards on Archer Road have been vandalised.

On May 30, the central bollard at the bottom of the hill was dragged away so cars could drive through, causing damage to the surfacing.

And overnight on May 31 into June 1, someone tipped the flower planters over on both ends of the road, spilling soil onto the tarmac.

Archer Road is sandwiched between two of the busiest roads in the city – Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road.

Now, Nether Edge councillor Maroof Raouf has called the protest “totally inappropriate” and has “regrettably” asked the council to replace the planters with concrete barriers.

“Moving the bollards will lead to someone getting hurt quite seriously,” Councillor Raouf told The Star.

"I think it’s totally inappropriate and vigilante action is not the way to go about doing this.

"Residents who disagree with the scheme can directly contact me, the lead for transport or Connecting Sheffield. That’s the proper way to do it.

"Now we’ve come to the point we will have to ask for concrete barriers, which I was totally against as they are ugly, but a minority of people cannot be trusted.”

The barriers will likely be installed on June 1 or June 6.

The six month trial for the Active Travel Scheme will make changes to certain neighbourhood roads across Nether Edge and Crookes in a bid to reduce traffic and promote walking and cycling.

Archer Road is the only one in Nether Edge that is closed in both directions, save for nearby Union Road.

Councillor Raouf says, following early feedback from residents, that Google Maps now registers Archer Road as closed so it will not direct traffic through it.

He says he has also asked the council to consider installing signs on nearby roads warning of the closure.

He said: "I was in support of some parts of the Active Travel Scheme and not in support of other parts, which I made clear to council officers and the public.

"A lot of the people annoyed who are annoyed at the scheme are drivers trying to cut through Nether Edge.

"Nether Edge's narrow roads are just not made for heavy traffic.

"I will ask if the concrete bollards can be wrapped so they are not so ugly.

"It’s a shame. The flower bollards were at least better looking.