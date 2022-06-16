The organisation has included a scheme for the area as part of a £135 million investment package for its Yorkshire and North East region over the next 12 months.

The list of projects also includes work which will be carried out on the M1, A1(M), and M18, which all pass through South Yorkshire.

PIcture: Google

It states new facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians along the A616 at Underbank in South Yorkshire will be put in place.

It means it will be easier for people to use the road, near the Underbank reservoir in Stocksbridge, if they are not using a car.

A spokesman said: “The A616 Underbank scheme is still in its early design stages and we’re currently reviewing our proposals to ensure we provide the safest and best possible facility for users crossing the A616. We will share further updates about this scheme, and other schemes that are part of the package of improvements, as they progress.”

Simon Boyle, National Highways regional director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of people rely on National Highways motorways and major A-roads daily for work journeys, home deliveries, the movement of goods and services or to travel to meet friends and family, so it’s essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.