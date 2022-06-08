Sheffield’s Upper Don Trail Trust (UDTT) is looking to extend the 15 mile riverside trail with new sections at Langsett, Stocksbridge, More Hall, Oughtibridge, Neepsend and Kelham.

It plans to outline the schemes at its annual general meeting next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield’s Upper Don Trail Trust (UDTT) is looking to extend the 15 mile riverside trail with new sections at Langsett, Stocksbridge, More Hall, Oughtibridge, Neepsend and Kelham. PIctured is UDTT chairman Simon Ogden.

Officials say:

> The UDTT is working with landowners and the city council to investigate a possible new route from Wardsend to Herries Road along the Toad Hall Dyke brook, an almost forgotten stretch of water in need of tidying up and stewardship

> David Wilson Homes has begun building a new section of the riverside trail alongside their redevelopment of the old Oughtibridge paper mill site. Consultation is expectedsoon on how this will link to Oughtibridge village via a new bridge over the Don

> A new section of trail is being designed as part of the reclamation of the disused Morehall tip alongside the river. This will be funded from the Stocksbridge Towns Fund Health and Wellbeing Programme. It will connect from the Ewden valley to the existing Little Don Link section of trail at Deepcar

> Barnsley Council has used EU funding to extend the trail along a former rail track between Underbank and Langsett. Improved access around Underbank reservoir is planned by Yorkshire Water.

The UDTT is also stepping up volunteer activities as pandemic restrictions ease, and has worked with community organisations and litter pickers to stage two “clean up and cut backs” between Herries Road and Hillfoot, with similar events planned for July, and hopes to train ‘Citizen Science’ volunteers to monitor and report on water quality in the Don, working with kayakers, swimmers, anglers, environmentalists and residents.

It says changes to people’s recreational, travel and work habits brought about by the pandemic and moves towards hybrid working mean the time has never been better to complete the route.

But it has decided to withdraw from a scheme to build a new footbridge across the “Kelham goit” stretch of water between Kelham Island Industrial Museum and the new Little Kelham housing development.

The bridge would have provided a walking and cycling route from the Little Kelham developers.

It was delayed over funding, and UDTT chairman, Simon Ogden, says progress had stalled for over 12 months, and the trust now has other priorities.

“The original idea of the bridge was to provide a safe off-road walking and cycling route through the Kelham neighbourhood, following the riverside or goit as closely as possible,” said Simon.

“But that’s now been overtaken by the closure of Ball Street Bridge to vehicles, and by the traffic calming along Green Lane and Alma Street as part of the ambitious Kelham Island Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme and a direct walking route through Little Kelham and Brooklyn Works shortly to be opened up.

“Walkers and cyclists now have space to move safely throughout the area, and there’s no longer a pressing need for a footbridge over the goit. Our efforts will now be redirected to other priorities along the riverside.”

Other improvements on the way in the Kelham Island area include a long-needed signalised pedestrian crossing of Rutland Bridge, he said.

“All in all, we’re now really gathering momentum as more pieces of the trail fall into place,” said Simon.

“We know, after the frustrations of lockdown, that there’s now a huge appetite for footpaths and trails that provide green space and access to nature on people’s doorsteps.

“The River Don has the potential to provide all this and more, boosting Sheffield’s already impressive credentials as the Outdoor City. If you’re as inspired as we are by this potential, you’re very welcome to come along to our annual general meeting and get involved!”