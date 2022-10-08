News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

A1M: Road traffic collision near Sheffield results in lengthy delays

A collision on the A1M in South Yorkshire has caused disruption to normal traffic as emergency services respond to the incident.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 6:36 pm - 1 min read

The incident is currently active, as emergency services respond at the scene of the collision, which is between J34 and J35.

Read More

Read More
Man tied up ex-partner in Sheffield hotel and poured boiling water on her face a...

The incident is expected to be cleared between 7.00pm and 7.15pm today, with normal traffic conditions resuming between 7.45pm and 8.00pm.

The incident on the A1M has caused traffic delays.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

More News: Delivery driver on double yellow lines blocks bus and causes traffic jam

We will update you when we can.

SheffieldSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire Police