A1(M) motorway closed in South Yorkshire after two lorries crash
The A1(M) motorway has been closed northbound in South Yorkshire after a crash involving two lorries.
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:06 pm
National Highways said this afternoon, Monday, October 25, that the northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 36 and 37, near Doncaster.
It said emergency services including an air ambulance were at the scene.
Read More
Read MoreCar crash Kiveton Park Rotherham: Tributes pour in for three teenagers killed ne...
Drivers have been told to expect delays and advised to allow extra time for their journeys following the collision.
Diversions are in place and motorists can follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter for updates.