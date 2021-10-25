National Highways said this afternoon, Monday, October 25, that the northbound carriageway had been closed between junctions 36 and 37, near Doncaster.

It said emergency services including an air ambulance were at the scene.

Drivers have been told to expect delays and advised to allow extra time for their journeys following the collision.