Transport bosses prepare to close consultation on £6.65m scheme to improve links between Sheffield and Rotherham

The scheme would see a park and ride site set up for the South Yorkshire Tram Train at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, and officials say there is now only one week left for people to share their views on the scheme.

A spokesman said today: “It’s the last week to have your say on our Magna Tram Train stop and Park and Ride proposals.”

Consultation closes on Friday, they added.

An artists impression of the proposed Magna Park and ride

Network Rail and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) hope that the extra stop will help residents access employment, walking and cycling opportunities, and improve air quality and congestion.

The proposed new stop is the first addition to the network since it opened in 2018.

Current proposals would see two new staggered, low level Tram Train platforms at Magna Science and Adventure Centre – one for each running line,connected by a footbridge – with passenger information, lighting, CCTV and passenger shelters.

A new 100-150 space park and ride facility would also be included in the project.

The project is part of Sheffield City Region’s £166 million Transforming Cities Fund, and the public consultation will help to shape how the cash is spent.

Pat Beijer, SYPTE’s director of transport operations, said earlier this year: “Passengers in South Yorkshire are the first in the UK to benefit from pioneering Tram Trains, and we’re seeking your views to help shape this ambitious project – the first to grow the network since it opened in 2018.

“We hope the new Tram Train stop and Park & Ride will help to address traffic congestion and air quality in the area, particularly at Junction 34 of the M1, by encouraging people to think about choosing public transport and active travel over private cars.”

Log onto https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-GB/LandingPage/Magna-consultation to register your comments, or email [email protected] or call Traveline on 01709 51 51 51, or via a paper form from the Customer Service Desk at Meadowhall, Rotherham and Sheffield Interchange by registering to attend an online Q&A session.