Trains disrupted due to emergency incident on South Yorkshire line

Trains between Sheffield and Leeds, via Moorthorpe, are disrupted this afternoon due to an emergency incident on the line.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 13:44
Sheffield trains are disrupted due to an emergency incident this afternoon

Train operator Northern said emergency services are dealing with an ‘incident’ between Swinton in Rotherham, and Moorthorpe, near Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Read More

Read More
Police seek women over nightclub attack in Sheffield

The firm said: “All services between Leeds and Sheffield, via Moorthorpe, are currently having to be be diverted via an alternative route’.

CRIME: South Yorkshire detective reveals how murder case was solved

Northern added that trains may be ‘cancelled, delayed or diverted’·

Sign up to our daily newsletter

COURT: 'Monster' jailed for sickening sex attack on Sheffield woman

The 12:48 Leeds to Sheffield service was the first diverted train.

In a statement, Northern said: “No estimate for normal working can be provided at this time.

“Replacement transport has been requested to run between Swinton, South Yorkshire – Wakefield, Westgate, in both directions.”

More to follow.