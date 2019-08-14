Trains disrupted due to emergency incident on South Yorkshire line
Trains between Sheffield and Leeds, via Moorthorpe, are disrupted this afternoon due to an emergency incident on the line.
Train operator Northern said emergency services are dealing with an ‘incident’ between Swinton in Rotherham, and Moorthorpe, near Pontefract, West Yorkshire.
The firm said: “All services between Leeds and Sheffield, via Moorthorpe, are currently having to be be diverted via an alternative route’.
Northern added that trains may be ‘cancelled, delayed or diverted’·
The 12:48 Leeds to Sheffield service was the first diverted train.
In a statement, Northern said: “No estimate for normal working can be provided at this time.
“Replacement transport has been requested to run between Swinton, South Yorkshire – Wakefield, Westgate, in both directions.”
More to follow.