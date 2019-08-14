Detectives believe the women could hold vital information about an attack on another woman in Tiger Works on West Street at around 1.15am on Saturday, June 29.

Details of the incident and CCTV footage of the two women wanted by the police have only been released today.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “In the early hours of Saturday, June 29, the alleged victim was out with a friend at Tiger Works nightclub. It is believed that at around 1.15am, the pair became involved in an argument with two other women, one described as being blonde and the other, brunette.“The argument escalated, resulting in one of the offenders reportedly launching an assault on the woman, punching her several times in the face. “Police have followed up numerous lines of enquiry in the weeks since the incident.

“We are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident that night, or anyone who recognises either of the women in the CCTV stills.”LATEST: South Yorkshire detective reveals how murder case was solvedAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/99069/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A police probe is under way into an attack on a woman in a Sheffield nightclub