Sheffield Children’s Hospital is facing ‘unprecedented demand’ in A&E over winter illnesses, as concerns emerge that Strep A could add to seasonal pressures.

Officials have told The Star that over the last week, the hospital has faced unprecedented demand in its emergency department from winter illnesses.

Dr Jeff Perring, medical director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “Every year we plan to care for babies, children and young people with a range of winter illnesses including viruses such as bronchiolitis. We know that winter is a busy time, especially in our Emergency Department, but we’re here to care for those in need.

“We understand how worrying it can be if your child gets poorly, and we’re here if you need us. For non-emergency care please visit NHS 111 online or call 111, speak to your GP, pharmacist or go to a walk-in centre.”

Sheffield Children’s Hospital is facing ‘unprecented demand’ in A&E over winter illnesses. Picture shows nursing staff at the children's hospital

‘Perfect storm’ of respiratory diseases

Dr Nicole Robb, a virologist at Oxford and Warwick universities and co-founder of health-tech firm Pictura Bio, was reported in the Daily Express as saying hospitals were facing a ‘perfect storm’ of respiratory diseases this winter with a sharp increase in the number of cases of Strep A, plus influenza, Covid and a cold-type virus capable of serious lung problems.

She said: “We not only have Covid, flu and RSV to worry about but now Strep A as well.

“There is a greater need in the UK to monitor infections more closely and take testing out into the community to relieve pressure on the NHS.”

Sheffield Children’s Hospital, pictured, is facing ‘unprecented demand’ in A&E over winter illnesses, as concerns emerge that Strep A could add to seasonal pressures.

Strep A and Scarlet Fever – what to look out for

Strep A is the virus that causes Scarlett Fever. Last month, director of Public Health in Sheffield, Greg Fell, said the city had seen a rise in cases of Scarlet Fever, and warned people to avoid spreading it further across the area.

He said at the time: “It is a notifiable disease, we always keep an eye on these. It is happening more widely too, but yes, Sheffield has seen a rise in Scarlet Fever cases this year.

“While these numbers are not high, Scarlet Fever is usually a mild illness but can be serious if left untreated. It's highly contagious and mostly affects young children. So keep an eye out for the first signs which are flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, sore throat and swollen neck glands, and a bumpy, rough feeling rash usually appears after 12 to 48 hours on the chest and tummy.

“If you think your child is showing signs of scarlet fever it's important to contact your local GP or NHS 111. Importantly - stay away from nursery, school or work for 24 hours after taking the first dose of antibiotics.”

As recently as the 1950s, patients catching the disease in Sheffield were sent to Lodge Moor Hospital to be put in isolation.