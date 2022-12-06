Ricky Lee Davies was just 33-years-old when his body was discovered in a brook near to Westbrook Primary School in Westfield, Sheffield, on July 16 this year.

During a documentary inquest into the death of Mr Davies held at Sheffield Coroners’ Court on December 5, 2022, senior coroner, Tanyka Rawden, read statements from a number of individuals, including a report from Detective Constable Hobson*.

DC Hobson’s report stated that in the hours before his death, Mr Davies had visited the Hawk and Dove pub in Thorpe Green, Waterthorpe.

Hardworking son and dad, Ricky Davies, who died tragically yards just from his Sheffield home

From there, Mr Davies travelled to the Gypsy Queen pub in Drake House Lane, Beighton, where he met a friend; and later travelled with others to a friend’s house to celebrate the birthday of someone he knew.

DC Hobson’s statement went on to say that witness statements suggest Mr Davies ‘had a lot to drink’ at the party, and that he subsequently left at around 3.50am on July 16, 2022.

The court heard how video footage seen by DC Hobson corroborated Mr Davies’ reported time of departure, and after reviewing the footage, DC Hobson also noted that Mr Davies appeared ‘unsteady on his feet’.

“He turned left, and I’m told that if he had turned right this would have been the quickest way to get to the place he was found,” DC Hobson said

Picture shows a shrine set up in Mr Davies' memory on a bridge over the Short Brook, following his tragic death in July 2022

At 10.41am that morning – approximately seven hours after Mr Davies left the party – a member of the public made a call to the emergency services stating he was walking his dog and ‘thought he had seen a body under the bridge at the back of Shortbrook Primary School,’ the court heard.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but despite the best efforts of medics, the man found in the water – who was subsequently identified as Mr Davies – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court heard how the body of Mr Davies was found just two minutes away from his home, where he lived with his mother.

The details of a toxicology report read into the record by Mrs Rawden stated that alcohol and cocaine were found in Mr Davies’ system; and pathologist Professor Suvarna* recorded Mr Davies’ primary cause of death as ‘drowning’, and his secondary cause of death as ‘alcohol and cocaine intoxication’.

Delivering her conclusion, Mrs Rawden said that after reviewing the available evidence she could not be sure of how Mr Davies came to be in the water.

“I don’t know how he got into the water. I don’t know if he tripped or fell, or whether this was a deliberate act,” Mrs Rawden said.

Mrs Rawden said she had therefore determined that the appropriate conclusion would be one of a narrative conclusion, which is a factual statement surrounding the circumstances of an individual’s death, without attributing the loss of life to an individual or specific cause.

Speaking in the days following Mr Davies’ death in July 2022, his mum Delia described him as ‘hardworking’ and a ‘loving son, and a loving brother to his three sisters, and a great dad to his son’ who was then 21-months-old.

She said: “He worked for Fletchers Recycling, which is nearby. He had worked there for a few months with an agency, and they had been that pleased with him that they had taken him on as permanent staff. He loved it there, and really liked the job, and they were very pleased with him.”

His sisters, Charlene, Shantelle, and Annalise, were also devastated by his loss, said Delia. “They have said they love and miss him.” she said.

“He had gone out to the pub. He went with friends on Friday night, because he looked after his son on Sundays.

“I just can’t get my head round what has happened. He was so near to home. I miss him loads and love him so much. He was a good dad, son, and brother to his sisters.”