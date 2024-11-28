Tragedy as body is found in search for missing 69-year-old man last seen near Elsecar reservoir in Barnsley
Missing Peter was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barnsley around 8am on Sunday, November 24, 2024, and a search was subsequently mounted to find him.
Officers previously said they believed Peter may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservoir at around 7am on Sunday, and appealed for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.
In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s.
A force spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 69-year-old man Peter.
“While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe the body to be that of Peter.
“His family has been informed and is being supported at this time. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
