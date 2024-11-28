The search to find missing 69-year-old man Peter, who was last seen near a Barnsley beauty spot, has sadly ended in tragedy after police confirmed a body has been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Peter was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barnsley around 8am on Sunday, November 24, 2024, and a search was subsequently mounted to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers previously said they believed Peter may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservoir at around 7am on Sunday, and appealed for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s | Submit

In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 69-year-old man Peter.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe the body to be that of Peter.

“His family has been informed and is being supported at this time. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”