Tragedy as body is found in search for missing 69-year-old man last seen near Elsecar reservoir in Barnsley

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 08:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The search to find missing 69-year-old man Peter, who was last seen near a Barnsley beauty spot, has sadly ended in tragedy after police confirmed a body has been found.

Missing Peter was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barnsley around 8am on Sunday, November 24, 2024, and a search was subsequently mounted to find him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers previously said they believed Peter may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservoir at around 7am on Sunday, and appealed for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’sIn their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s
In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s | Submit

In their latest update on the search, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed the heartbreaking news that they believe the body found is believed to be Peter’s.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the search for missing 69-year-old man Peter.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers do believe the body to be that of Peter.

“His family has been informed and is being supported at this time. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire PoliceNewsletter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice