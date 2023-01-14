News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United fans pay poignant tribute to late teenage Blade who passed away before Christmas

Sheffield United fans paid a poignant tribute to a late Blades fan who died just before Christmas, during their game against Stoke City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
5 minutes ago

Rosie Mappin, 19, sadly passed away on the evening of December 22 when the car she was a passenger in left the road on a bend and collided with trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland. The driver, her 49-year-old father Ian Mappin, also died at the scene.

“RIP to beautiful Rosie who was a massive Unitedite,” read a tribute in the matchday programme for the game. “To have her in every Blades' thoughts would be a great tribute to her life taken away so tragically. Will be missed by many and will be loved forever.”

And, in the 19th minute of the game, a minute’s applause rippled around Bramall Lane in Rosie’s memory while her image and message was played on the big screen.

Sheffield United fans paid a poignant tribute to a late Blades fan who died just before Christmas, during their game against Stoke City this afternoon: Andrew Yates/Sportimage
