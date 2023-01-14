Sheffield United fans pay poignant tribute to late teenage Blade who passed away before Christmas

Rosie Mappin, 19, sadly passed away on the evening of December 22 when the car she was a passenger in left the road on a bend and collided with trees on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland. The driver, her 49-year-old father Ian Mappin, also died at the scene.
“RIP to beautiful Rosie who was a massive Unitedite,” read a tribute in the matchday programme for the game. “To have her in every Blades' thoughts would be a great tribute to her life taken away so tragically. Will be missed by many and will be loved forever.”
And, in the 19th minute of the game, a minute’s applause rippled around Bramall Lane in Rosie’s memory while her image and message was played on the big screen.