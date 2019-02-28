Have your say

Motorists are facing delays in Sheffield this morning because of a number of traffic lights ‘stuck on red’.

Bus company First said ‘there are delays across Sheffield centre due to multiple light failures around the city’.



The firm said the lights are ‘stuck on red’.

Stagecoach Supertram is also reporting delays to some services on its blue and purple routes due to road traffic signalling problems on Ridgeway Road.

