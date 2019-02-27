A man is in hospital after he was seriously injured in a shooting at a house in Sheffield.

The 55-year-old was shot in an attack in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, just after 11pm yesterday.

A man was shot at a house in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill (Picture: Lee Peace)

CRIME: Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Sheffield swingers club

He was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition this morning.

POLICE: House cordoned off and under police guard in Sheffield

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

READ MORE: ‘Naked’ man arrested over hotel rampage in Sheffield released after police questioning

South Yorkshire Police said ‘extensive enquiries are now under way to identify the offender’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,102 of February 26.