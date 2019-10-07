This is what residents think about measures to tackle traffic congestion in Sheffield
Star readers have had their say on plans for new parking schemes aimed at ending traffic congestion in four city centre neighbourhoods.
St Vincent’s, Effingham Road, Park Hill and Kelham Island are all suffering because commuters are taking advantage of free, unrestricted parking and leaving their cars all day long.
Residents have complained about not being able to park by their own homes and say vehicles are blocking junctions and private driveways.
Businesses are also annoyed that customers cannot get near because there are never any free spaces to park.
Council officers are now looking at introducing parking measures as well as reviewing existing area-wide schemes.
Around £72,000 will be spent on feasibility studies focusing on Park Hill, St Vincent’s and Effingham Road.
The Kelham Island and Neepsend scheme will cost around £624,00.
A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to make their voices heard on the matter.
Trevor Wilkes said: “On our very narrow street every front yard has a drive built however people choose to park on (the) road making it extremely difficult for cars/bin lorries/delivery vans and emergency services to get up or down the street.”
Steve Eyles made the point that some high-rise apartment blocks in other parts of the worls use the first several floors as a multi-storey car park and asked: “Why don't we do (something) similar in this country.”
Mike Oliver posted: “The law is not strong enough, mind you that's a fault of all the cut backs but it's about time something was done.”
Council officers are now looking at introducing a controlled parking zone and there will be a residents’ consultation meeting on October 9 at Noosa on Alma Street where people can see the proposals in more detail.
Officers say the scheme would manage traffic congestion and reduce the amount of time drivers spend searching for parking spaces – which in turn would cut down on pollution.
It would free up more spaces throughout the day by deterring all-day parking and help businesses because customers would be able to park more easily.
Residents would also benefit because they would have spaces for themselves, visitors and deliveries.