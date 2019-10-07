This is what residents think about measures to tackle traffic congestion in Sheffield

St Vincent’s, Effingham Road, Park Hill and Kelham Island are all suffering because commuters are taking advantage of free, unrestricted parking and leaving their cars all day long.

Residents have complained about not being able to park by their own homes and say vehicles are blocking junctions and private driveways.

Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards and Councillor Pat Midgley pictured on Stafford Street and the bad parking on there. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses are also annoyed that customers cannot get near because there are never any free spaces to park.

Council officers are now looking at introducing parking measures as well as reviewing existing area-wide schemes.

Around £72,000 will be spent on feasibility studies focusing on Park Hill, St Vincent’s and Effingham Road.

The Kelham Island and Neepsend scheme will cost around £624,00.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to make their voices heard on the matter.

Trevor Wilkes said: “On our very narrow street every front yard has a drive built however people choose to park on (the) road making it extremely difficult for cars/bin lorries/delivery vans and emergency services to get up or down the street.”

Steve Eyles made the point that some high-rise apartment blocks in other parts of the worls use the first several floors as a multi-storey car park and asked: “Why don't we do (something) similar in this country.”

Mike Oliver posted: “The law is not strong enough, mind you that's a fault of all the cut backs but it's about time something was done.”

Council officers are now looking at introducing a controlled parking zone and there will be a residents’ consultation meeting on October 9 at Noosa on Alma Street where people can see the proposals in more detail.

Officers say the scheme would manage traffic congestion and reduce the amount of time drivers spend searching for parking spaces – which in turn would cut down on pollution.

It would free up more spaces throughout the day by deterring all-day parking and help businesses because customers would be able to park more easily.