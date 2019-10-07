Agent of Sheffield Wednesday manager and players charged with wounding after pub attack
A football agent who represents Sheffield Wednesday’s manager and a number of players has been charged with wounding after a pub attack.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 12:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 12:17 pm
James Featherstone, aged 39, of Oldfield Road, Altrincham, was charged after an incident at a pub in the nearby village of Bowdon, on Friday, March 18, in which a man was allegedly attacked in the toilets.
CRIME: Shocking footage captures Sheffield mum spitting at bus passenger in heated row in city centre
He has been charged with wounding with intent along with 38-year-old Benjamin Cowgill, of Stanhope Road, Bowdon.
Both men are to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 5.
When detectives were appealing for witnesses, they described it as a ‘nasty assault’.
Featherstone’s clients include Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk and players Sam Hutchinson, Sam Winnall and Ash Baker.